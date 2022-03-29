Around the Web Watch: Fire breaks out at Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, tiger movement affected Two Indian Air Force helicopters were dispatched to help extinguish the fire. Scroll Staff An hour ago On receipt of a request from the District Administration of #Alwar, #Rajasthan towards assistance in controlling fire which had spread over large areas in Sariska Tiger Reserve, the @IAF_MCC has deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters for Bambi Bucket ops. The operation are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/9d2tcvLTDB— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) March 29, 2022 Rajasthan | Massive fire broken out in forests of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar district, IAF helicopters deployed to douse the fire pic.twitter.com/NX6sCgkGQB— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan Alwar district