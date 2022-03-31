Viral Video Watch: Chandigarh policeman explains online traffic challans with street music performance More than 200 e-challans have been issued for violating traffic rules since the launch on Sunday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Tenu Pata Vi nai Lagna Soneya, Ke Online Tera Te Challan Ho gaya...Chandigarh police explaining new way of challan... @Uppolice is this challan facility available in #UttarPradesh ...@upcoprahul @cop_anirudha @upcopsachin pic.twitter.com/ToEP8sOHkE— Naval Kant Sinha | नवल कान्त सिन्हा (@navalkant) March 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chandigarh Police