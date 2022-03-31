Around the Web Remembering Shane Warne: Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Glenn McGrath pay tributes at memorial service A public memorial service was held on Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Shane Warne's father Keith pays tribute to his son at the memorial service at the MCG as the world remembers the legendary Australian cricketer. pic.twitter.com/07TFQHPxTW— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 30, 2022 Shane Warne's brother Jason pays an emotional tribute to him at the memorial service in his honour at the MCG. pic.twitter.com/gCRYoXOxCe— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 30, 2022 Sachin Tendulkar, Glenn McGrath and Ian Botham pay their tributes to Shane Warne at the memorial service at the MCG. pic.twitter.com/2PJo9hYMFe— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 30, 2022 "We love ya, and we will miss you."Nasser Hussain pays his respects to the great Shane Warne at his state memorial service at The Melbourne Cricket Ground 💗 pic.twitter.com/vYoySOeuiF— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 30, 2022 The Shane Warne Stand at his @MCG 💙pic.twitter.com/u7ENrpgIGh— Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) March 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket Australia