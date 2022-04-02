Around the Web ‘We will do everything we can to restore freedom’: Ukrainian musicians ask for support to fight war ‘All Ukrainian people are united in their fight against evil.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Ukrainian musicians and filmmakers made a video appeal to people in the world calling to support Ukraine and demand from the governments to do more. As you see, many of them joined the resistance to Russian invasion. Check their music too, I'm sure you'll like it! pic.twitter.com/RcfxUymr8f— Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war