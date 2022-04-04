Around the Web Watch: Sri Lankans in Canada, US and other countries stage protests against Rajapaksa government The protests came after Sri Lanka’s president declared a state of emergency, a nationwide curfew, and a social media ban. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago National anthem sung at protest for Sri Lanka in Toronto, Canada 🇨🇦🇱🇰 #GoHomeGota #anonymoushelpsrilanka #GoHomeRajapaksas pic.twitter.com/BU3QrDVqSn— Roshintha Pereraa (@roshinthejungle) April 3, 2022 Protest in Times Square, New York, USA 🇺🇸#SriLankaCrisis #LKA #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/S2GcIIX971— Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) April 4, 2022 "Don't ruine our country" Protest in front of Consulate Office of Sri Lanka in Western Australia pic.twitter.com/WOAfD61Er0— NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) April 3, 2022 Protest in New Zealand#LKA #SriLankaCrisis #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/mNk0a7BtZY— Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) April 3, 2022 Also read:Sri Lanka’s Cabinet resigns en masse amid protests over economic crisis We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sri Lanka protest