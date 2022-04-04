Viral Video Watch: Young men dance on top moving car, fined Rs 20,000 by Ghaziabad police The police arrested all five men on Saturday. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, a group of boys, visibly drunk, dancing on the roof of their car on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. Hope @ghaziabadpolice makes them dance to their tunes in the lockup sooner. pic.twitter.com/mJck8JQ4Kh— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) April 2, 2022 श्रीमान जी ट्वीटर पर प्राप्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए उक्त वाहन स्वामी के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर कुल 20000 रू0 की चालानी कार्यवाही की गई। pic.twitter.com/CHyJRemWaE— Gzb Traffic police (@Gzbtrafficpol) April 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh police