Ricky Kej and Stewart Copeland won the Best New Age Album award for 'Divine Tides' at the Grammys on Monday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Stewart Copeland and I are very grateful to have won the Grammy Award. Here is our acceptance speech at the ceremony 🙂 Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart. @copelandmusic @LonniePark pic.twitter.com/rFcclM0NuR— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 5, 2022