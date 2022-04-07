Around the Web Watch: Student fits mobile phone into glass clipboard to cheat during board exam The student was caught by the Board of School Education’s flying squad in Haryana. Scroll Staff An hour ago One of the examinees got a smartphone fitted in the clipboard for cheating in exam at an examination centre in Fatehabad district of #Haryana in the Board examination being conducted by the Board of School Education. The flying squad detected use of unfair means. @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/aCXejWV1Sa— Deepender Deswal (@deependerdeswal) April 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. students examinations