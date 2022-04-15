Viral Video Watch: The moment actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to greet fans after their wedding The couple got married on Wednesday in Mumbai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Crowd cheers as Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor lifts his new bride Alia Bhatt after the two tied the knot in Mumbai https://t.co/7MgfkIyxvB pic.twitter.com/4ZtgRBURWE— Reuters (@Reuters) April 15, 2022 शादी के बाद पहली बार मीडिया से मुखातिब हुए आलिया-रणबीर कपूर #RanbirAliaWedding #AliaBhatt #aliaranbirwedding pic.twitter.com/FzkJ16Xxj3— News24 (@news24tvchannel) April 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bollywood weddings