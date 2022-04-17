Around the Web ‘Do you hear the people sing?’: Protestors demand resignation of President Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka ‘Do you hear the people sing?’ is a popular protest song from the musical ‘Les Misérables’. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Do you hear the People Sing? 🥲#SriLanka 🇱🇰asking, shouting, screaming & now singing for the selfish President & his nepotistic family to RESIGN and be gone! 100 voices (joined by 100,000 more) at #GotaGoGama #ColomboVideo credit: Spencer Manuelpillai FB#GoHomeGota pic.twitter.com/cZngQ1qp4g— Mevan (@MevanPeiris) April 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sri Lanka Protests