Do you hear the People Sing? 🥲#SriLanka 🇱🇰asking, shouting, screaming & now singing for the selfish President & his nepotistic family to RESIGN and be gone!



100 voices (joined by 100,000 more) at #GotaGoGama #Colombo



Video credit: Spencer Manuelpillai FB#GoHomeGota pic.twitter.com/cZngQ1qp4g