Gurvinder ki behtreen kavita . He is a vegetable seller , somewhere in Punjab I am assuming pic.twitter.com/YGEo5BNLbf — Shabnam Hashmi (@ShabnamHashmi) April 17, 2022

A vegetable vendor had a witty response to the rising prices of fuel, vegetables, and other essential commodities. Turning his grievances into poetry, he said, “Lemons say do not touch me, chillies say do not eat me, petrol says do not fill your engine tanks, LPG says do not light me.”

He then added, “The common man is dying hungry. No government is able to control the inflation. So feast on the false promises of the government.”

“Everyone says India is applauded by the rest of the world, but I think India is the second Sri Lanka”, he concluded.