Watch: UP Police starts special cafe to encourage conversations with the public In the 2021 Smart Policing index, Uttar Pradesh scored the lowest in the 'helpful and friendly policing' category. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago "Bailout" cafe has come up in police lines in UP's Saharanpur district. A similar police cafe is in Muzaffarnagar too. Open for both cops and public. @akashtomarips pic.twitter.com/P4pX2cZUgh— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 12, 2022 BailOut cafe Saharanpurपुलिस लाइन सहारनपुर में बना बेलआउट कैफे अब आम पब्लिक के लिए भी खुला, एसएसपी सहारनपुर व टीम के द्वारा किया गया यह क्रिएटिव कार्य सच में सराहना योग्य है। @Uppolice @saharanpurpol @akashtomarips pic.twitter.com/rEDSzvz3B8— Lalit Pandit (@lalittheonly) April 15, 2022