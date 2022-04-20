Fourth Pillar of Democracy is part of Demolition of "Mera Bharat Mahan". #StopBulldozingMuslimHouses pic.twitter.com/OVRRAHWxGk — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 20, 2022

Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap of Aaj Tak was reporting live from Jahangirpuri, Delhi during the demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday. During the demolition drive, she sat in the bulldozer and reported, “You are now watching live images from the crane that is going to demolish illegal construction”.

मेरा नाम सोनू है हम हिन्दू हूँ मैडम, और हम हिन्दू मुसलमान यहां मिलकर रहते है। यहां सब लोगों का रोजगार चला गया मैडम।



मेरा नाम सोनू है हम हिन्दू हूँ मैडम, और हम हिन्दू मुसलमान यहां मिलकर रहते है। यहां सब लोगों का रोजगार चला गया मैडम।

अंजना कयशप : यहा से चलना पड़ेगा, पुलिस हमे हटने के लिए कह रही है।

Kashyap also attempted to get comments from Jahangirpuri residents about the demolition drive. She interrupted one of the residents before he could finish speaking, “My name is Sonu. We are Hindus. Us Hindus and Muslims live together. People’s livelihoods are being ruined...”

At this point Kashyap took her microphone away from the resident and claimed the police was asking her to move away from the area, “We’ll have to go from here. The police is asking us to move.”