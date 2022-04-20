Viral Videos Watch: Flyers celebrate on flights as mask mandate on public transportation is overturned in US The relaxed mask mandate is a cause of concern for some. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Posting again because Twitter deleted (?)The end of the #maskmandate has this plane singing 🎶 Throw away your masks 🎶 pic.twitter.com/BvvCNLE6Ts— Guy P. Football (@Guy_P_Football) April 19, 2022 Celebration breaks out on a @JetBlue flight. The mask mandate has been lifted. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZVSb7fhaDk— Jack Langer (@jacklanger) April 19, 2022 Pilot announces removal of mask mandate mid flight 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3CqC1CIJqj— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022 Several airlines around the world did the same and there were dozens of ground flights each day because they didn’t have enough crew to staff flights because they were too sick. https://t.co/mBY5affdMa— Imani Barbarin, MAGC | Crutches&Spice ♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) April 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA COVID