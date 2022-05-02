Around the Web Caught on camera: Powerful tornado leaves trail of destruction in Kansas, US The tornado moved at a speed of nearly 480 kilometres per hour. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This footage of a tornado ripping through Kansas is insanepic.twitter.com/cdN4TEr0op— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 1, 2022 #INCREDIBLE up-close #tornado suction vortices crossing US-400 in #Andover #Kansas #KSwx @breakingweather @ReedTimmerAccu @MikeCollierWX pic.twitter.com/NP4Trxwnsw— Mike Scantlin (@theScantman) April 30, 2022 Some of the most violent tornado footage I’ve ever seen. The Andover, Kansas tornado yesterday evening was unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/YtQqN6qlCW— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) April 30, 2022 Here is footage of the damaging Andover Kansas tornado when it first touches down. @JonnyBGood__ pic.twitter.com/sWkUynB47a— Kyle J. Bales (@kylejbales) April 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tornado USA climate