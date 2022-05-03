Around the Web Watch: Elderly man mistaken for dead, discovered to be alive during transit to morgue in Shanghai He has since been taken back to the hospital, and is now in a stable condition. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago A senior citizen was mistaken for dead by staff at an elderly care centre and sent to the morgue. He has since been taken back to the hospital and is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/djNSgz77LV— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) May 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China COVID