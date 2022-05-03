Around the Web ‘Natural air-conditioner’: Delhi auto-rickshaw has a garden on its roof to keep passengers cool ‘Passengers are so happy to see plants on my rooftop,’ said Mahendra Kumar, who came up with the ingenious idea. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Delhi driver grows garden on auto-rickshaw roof to beat the heat.Yellow and green auto-rickshaws are ubiquitous on New Delhi's roads but Mahendra Kumar's vehicle stands out -- it has a garden on its roof aimed at keeping passengers cool during the searing summer season pic.twitter.com/9DIYv7lVR2— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Heat