Around the Web How good is F1 driver Lewis Hamilton at golf? Watch him play with American Football player Tom Brady ‘I will stick to driving on the track’, joked Lewis Hamilton. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago The GOAT's on South Beach. NFL QB Tom Brady and Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton hit the links. pic.twitter.com/bWzndRcHZT— CBS4Sports (@CBS4Sports) May 4, 2022 Golf 🤝 @F1 @LewisHamilton good at driving. pic.twitter.com/Qtsqbx3APn— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lewis Hamilton sports