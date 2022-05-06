Around the Web Caught on camera: Those moments when Russian missiles struck an amusement park in Kharkiv, Ukraine One woman suffered injuries from the shelling. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Compilation of videos that shows the #Russian shelling of the Gorky Amusement Park in #Kharkiv. Many of the kids playgrounds and rides burned down after the strikes caused multiple fires. pic.twitter.com/LStiI4TJyB— OSINT Aggregator (@AggregateOsint) May 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine war