Viral Video Watch: How activists protested in tandem against UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's Rwanda refugee plan Priti Patel recently announced a plan to send asylum seekers in the UK to Rwanda. Patel's Rwanda plan has been accused of being 'racist' and 'inhumane'. Scroll Staff An hour ago Last night we disrupted @pritipatel because her #Rwandaplan is cruel, morally bankrupt & it will cost lives.We demand the Government drops this widely condemned policy & provides support for people seeking safety. No matter where we come from, we all deserve dignity & respect pic.twitter.com/DQDzC2aMCB— Green New Deal Rising (@GNDRising) May 7, 2022