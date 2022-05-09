Around the Web Watch: Salman Khan lookalike arrested by police for filming videos on road and holding up traffic Azam Ansari was filming videos on a road in Lucknow, which resulted in a massive traffic jam. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Duplicate Salman Khan aka Azam Ansari detained after he was booked under sec 151 CrPC by Lucknow police. pic.twitter.com/DLuhkP9lXf— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 8, 2022 Lucknow Police arrests duplicate of Salman Khan for making reels on roads and creating nuisance. pic.twitter.com/FLsIKt45jK— Aditya Singh (@Ask_adi2) May 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Salman Khan Lucknow