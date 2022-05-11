Around the Web Watch: Underwater formation resembling cobbled path discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean Scientists said that it is an example of ‘ancient active volcanic geography’. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Play Scientists Find Strange 'Yellow Brick Path' Under The Pacific Ocean.Exploration Ship Nautilus discovered a man-made yellow brick road with rectangular blocks while surveying the Lili'uokalani Seamounts in Hawaii. Could this road be evidence of the lost MU continent? pic.twitter.com/NPxJ5N32Za— Ahmet Aslan 🇹🇷🔬🩺💉🇦🇿🇺🇦 (@Adige78Aslan) May 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pacific Ocean seas