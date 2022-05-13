Around the Web Watch: Child reporter grills White House press secretary on impact of social media on children ‘Will the White House take any action? Scroll Staff An hour ago "I just have a question and a follow-up."Kid reporter Rory Hu asks White House press sec. Jen Psaki about efforts to combat disinformation and social media's mental health effects on children. https://t.co/xY8G8YiI04 pic.twitter.com/Y471rnnvid— ABC News (@ABC) May 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. White House children