Watch: Israeli army assaults mourners carrying casket of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh The UN Security Council has also condemned the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ⭕ LIVE: Israeli occupation forces are beating crowds carrying the casket of killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ⤵️ https://t.co/f3VVuZNJ2g— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2022 "The Israeli army is asking people if they are Christian or Muslim. If you're Muslim you weren't allowed in." - @ajimranIsraeli occupation forces are attacking Palestinians during the funeral of killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. pic.twitter.com/Xq3VkeOCqn— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 13, 2022