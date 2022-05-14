Around the Web Watch: Scenes of escape and rescue from Delhi fire with cranes, ropes, and wooden ladders People can be seen hanging onto the arm of a crane, and using ropes to jump out of windows in order to escape the burning building. Scroll Staff An hour ago मुंडका इलाके की एक फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, आग पर काबू पाने के लिए 2 दर्जन से अधिक फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद। अंदर काम कर रहे लोगों को क्रेन व सीढ़ियां लगाकर बाहर निकाला गया @NBTDilli @NavbharatTimes pic.twitter.com/bg04oJ4w5Z— Rajesh poddar (@Rajeshpoddar00) May 13, 2022 #Delhi: मुंडका में भीषण आग से जान बचाने के लिए लोग बिल्डिंग से छलांग लगा रहे थे तो कुछ रस्सी के सहारे कूद रहे थे, क्रेन की भी ली जा रही थी मदद। अभी तक 16 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि। pic.twitter.com/GZhQycJqii— NBT Dilli (@NBTDilli) May 13, 2022 As the fire in #Mundka erupted, several escaped through a narrow space. pic.twitter.com/0hMJ9lq5Cv— Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) May 13, 2022 दिल्ली : मुंडका में आज शाम आग लगने के बाद अब तक बिल्डिंग से कुल 16 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हुई #Delhi @vimalkauushik pic.twitter.com/sdYN6PYg93— News24 (@news24tvchannel) May 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Fire