Viral Video Watch: Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu dances the bhangra with singer Tesher at awards show Simu Liu and Tesher were on stage at the 2022 JUNO Awards, Canada’s version of the Grammys, in the Canadian capital of Toronto. Scroll Staff An hour ago What a performance! Watch @TesherMusic hit the #JUNOS stage with host @SimuLiu to perform "Jalebi Baby" 🔥 Brought to you in part by @Sonos | @TheJUNOAwards pic.twitter.com/hNJu8bfzO7— CBC Music (@CBCMusic) May 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Canada Music