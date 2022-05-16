Around the Web ‘You have to come to my house’: PM Modi’s phone call with India’s Thomas Cup badminton champions ‘I would like to congratulate your parents too, for encouraging and supporting you, instead of worrying about your academics.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A special interaction with our badminton 🏸 champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Badminton sports Narendra Modi