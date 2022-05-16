Around the Web ‘You have to come to my house’: PM Modi’s phone call with India’s Thomas Cup badminton champions ‘I would like to congratulate your parents too, for encouraging and supporting you, instead of worrying about your academics.’ Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago A special interaction with our badminton 🏸 champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Badminton sports Narendra Modi