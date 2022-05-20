Around the Web Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes: 20th year at the film festival and a historic throwback from 2005 She was the first actress from India to be a jury member at Cannes, in 2003. Scroll Staff An hour ago Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shimmers in a Venus inspired gown in her second appearance on the @Festival_Cannes red carpet. #Cannes2022 #CannesFilmFestival2022 pic.twitter.com/DuNajoOAV9— Brut India (@BrutIndia) May 19, 2022 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes favourite for two decades now, graced the red carpet in this voluminous black gown with floral accents. pic.twitter.com/xoSle5tYes— Brut India (@BrutIndia) May 18, 2022 “My name is Aaradhya” - #EvaLongoria introduces #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #AbhishekBachchan’s daughter to her son, Santiago! 💗 pic.twitter.com/SSvOquOek4— Filmfare (@filmfare) May 19, 2022 Aishwarya Rai is the first Indian actor to open Cannes film festival (2005). #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #ponniyinselvan pic.twitter.com/kBBTsrljFd— Aishwarya as Nandini(PonniyinSelvan)'ll b Historic (@badass_aishfan) May 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cannes actor