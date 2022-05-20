Around the Web ‘A Kannadiga forever’: Canadian MP of Indian origin, Chandra Arya, speaks Kannada in parliament This is the first time Kannada was spoken in a parliament outside India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament.This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. pic.twitter.com/AUanNlkETT— Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) May 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kannada Canada