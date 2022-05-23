Around the Web Watch: Japanese children welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tokyo in Hindi The Indian diaspora also greeted the prime minister. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago #WATCH | "...Can't speak Hindi much, but I understand...PM read my message, and I also got his signature, so I am very happy...," said grade 5 student Wizuki on his interaction with PM Modi in Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/1V3RjnpQQF— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022 Tokyo, Japan | "He gave us his blessings and autograph," said kids donned in traditional attire after interaction with PM Modi.One of them added, "PM asked me if I can speak Hindi... I told him I can't..." pic.twitter.com/qlZ6h9Vepx— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Japan Tokyo Narendra Modi