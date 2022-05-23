Around the Web Cannes: Watch protestors set off smoke grenades to highlight crimes against women in France The incident took place at the premiere of the film ‘Holy Spider’, a feminist thriller. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Feminist protest at Holy Spider premier #Cannes pic.twitter.com/VCEz0aI3BW— Gregory Ellwood - CANNES - The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) May 22, 2022 Female protestors shocked the #CannesFilmFestival at the "Holy Spider" premiere. They stormed the red carpet with a giant list of names and set off black smoke devices. https://t.co/j2CKd903zN pic.twitter.com/mEptcrDIol— Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cannes protest