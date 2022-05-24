Around the Web ‘I can’t remember any other marriages’: 95-year-old man jokes as he gets married for the first time ‘I think it’s marvellous,’ said Julian Moyle as he got married for the first time to 84-year-old Valerie Williams. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Julian Moyle has proved it's never too late to find the one.The 95-year-old has got married for the first time in his life to his soulmate, 84-year-old Valerie Williams, and said the joyous occasion was "like a new year". pic.twitter.com/hkqF1vlGRw— WalesOnline 🏴 (@WalesOnline) May 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Marriage