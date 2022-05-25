Play

The Mahua flower plays an important role in the lifestyle and culture of Adivasi and denotified tribal communities living in the forests of Madhya Pradesh. For decades, home-made liquor derived from the flowers has been a major source of income for them. But for this, they are excessively policed through excise laws.

The Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project, a Bhopal based initiative, has conducted research on how these laws aid the police targeting of these communities.

This video, produced by the CPA Project, is an attempt to orally document the stories told by the community members themselves in order to capture the essential role Mahua plays in their lives from the times past to present.