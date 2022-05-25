Around the Web ‘We will stop you!’: Activists sing to disrupt oil company Shell’s annual general meeting in London Shell’s events have been a regular target for activists. Scroll Staff An hour ago HAPPENING NOW: I’m at @Shell_UKLtd AGM where a choir has disrupted the chairman’s speech singing a rendition of “we will stop you” 🎶 #RallyAgainstShell pic.twitter.com/JlYDT3ChF6— Mia Watanabe | 渡辺みあ (@MiaHWatanabe) May 24, 2022 BREAKING: ACTIVISTS GRIND @Shell's OILY AGM TO A HALTThis is a #ClimateEmergency. We don’t need another fossil fuel giant deciding how to maximise dirty profits#ShellMustFall #DefundClimateChaos #RallyAgainstShell@CClimateAction @shellmustfall @XRebellionUK @fossilfreeLDN pic.twitter.com/KsE7BrULxk— XR Money Rebellion (@money_rebellion) May 24, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. oil environment