Viral Video Watch: This girl with an amputated leg has to hop to school on one foot in a Bihar town After the video went viral, the District Magistrate gave the student a tricycle to commute to school. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Bihar: जमुई में एक पैर से 1KM का सफर तय कर स्कूल जाती है बिहार की ये बेटीएक हादसे में मासूम का काटना पड़ा था पैर, हौसला देख करेंगे सलाम pic.twitter.com/pc6vUV2iLb— News24 (@news24tvchannel) May 25, 2022 अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी। टिकट भेज रहा हूँ, चलिए दोनो पैरों पर चलने का समय आ गया। @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/0d56m9jMuA— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2022 सबकुछ वायरल होने पर ही होता है।ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे सिस्टम वायरल होने से ही चलता हो....वायरल नहीं तो कुछ नहीं.... https://t.co/dd3Jc13cEi— AmrendraA KumaR (@twitamrendra) May 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar Bollywood