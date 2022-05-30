Viral Video ‘I don’t need this!’: Pilot vents his frustration with passengers during seven-hour flight delay ‘We’re doing what we can to get you out of here. It is out of my control.’ Scroll Staff 4 minutes ago 'I don't need this!': The moment a WizzAir pilot loses his cool with passengers during 'seven hour delays' at #Gatwick AirportCredit: Hannah Mace pic.twitter.com/Y3tF0PgwwE— Sussex News - Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) May 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK plane