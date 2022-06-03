Around the Web ‘I can do whatever I want with my guns’: US Republican shows weapons during gun reforms discussion Florida Congressman Greg Steube pulled out several handguns during a House Judiciary Committee discussion to curb mass shootings. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) flashes three different guns during the House's gun control hearing.Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX): "I hope the gun is not loaded."Steube: "I'm at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns." pic.twitter.com/FRc1yezjw2— The Recount (@therecount) June 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. usa guns