Viral Video Watch: This three-year-old fell asleep on stage in the middle of her dance performance The kindergartener was performing in Chongqing, China. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago This adorable 3-year-old fell asleep on stage in the middle of her dance recital in Chongqing, China. The crowd initially thought the toddler, who was dressed as a butterfly, was playing a silkworm — until enough time passed that everyone realized, nope, she was just sleeping. pic.twitter.com/c0EF4jZKGH— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dance Child