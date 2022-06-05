Around the Web ‘Don’t Choose Extinction’: Qutub Minar, Safdarjung Tomb gate lit up for World Environment Day World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Delhi: Ahead of World Environment Day Qutub Minar is all lit up with a projected message of 'Don't Choose Extinction' pic.twitter.com/enT6EskBkR— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022 3D projection on illuminated Safdarjung tomb gate and Qutub minar by UNDP, on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, Saturday June 04,2022. #WorldEnvironmentDay #UNDP #UNICEF #SaveEarth #qutubminar #safdurjungtomb pic.twitter.com/32cH3wDSjZ— wasim sarvar (@WasimSarvar) June 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi UN