Viral Video Caught on camera: Traffic policeman slaps food delivery driver, arrested The traffic policeman slapped the food delivery driver several times after the latter tried to prevent a private bus from driving rashly in Coimbatore. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A Swiggy delivery agent named Mohanasundaram was slapped by a traffic police official in Coimbatore. Mohanasundaram claims he was beaten after he tried to stop a school van that hit a pedestrian.An enquiry is underway and the traffic cop has been transferred to control room. pic.twitter.com/xQIULMxffb— Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) June 4, 2022