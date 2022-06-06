Around the Web Watch: UP Chief Minister Adityanath’s birthday celebrated with 111-foot cake in Bareilly Adityanath turned fifty on Sunday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago बरेली : 111 फ़िट ऊंचा केक काटकर CM Yogi का जन्मदिन मनाया गया ◆इस मौके पर कैबिनेट मंत्री धर्मपाल सिंह ने अपने हाथों से केक काटकर जन्मदिन मनाया pic.twitter.com/9zPVN6ovNB— News24 (@news24tvchannel) June 6, 2022 Also watch:Decorated bulldozer part of crowd celebrating UP CM Adityanath’s birthday in Varanasi We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. chief minister birthday