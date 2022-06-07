Around the Web Watch: Rs 20 coin, new versions of existing denominations, launched to mark 75 years of Independence The coins, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are not commemorative and will be in circulation. Scroll Staff An hour ago These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of #AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons. (2/2)#75YearsOfFinancialServices#FinMinIconicWeek#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/kBSdTi930P— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India money