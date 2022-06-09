Around the Web Watch: Army men rescue toddler who fell into 300-foot deep borewell in Surendranagar, Gujarat The child was rushed to hospital, where it was confirmed that he was doing fine. Scroll Staff An hour ago #RESCUE#ARMY team was requisitioned by ASP Dharangadhara to rescue 18-month old #shivam fm 300 ft deep borewell at late night GOLDEN KATAR GUNNERS under #Captain Saurav rushed to spot, modified metallic hook, rescued & took child to #hospital & declared out of danger@adgpi pic.twitter.com/TRdnwnliek— PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) June 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gujarat army army rescue