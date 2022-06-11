Viral Video Caught on camera: The moment when cricketer Daryl Mitchell’s six landed in a spectator’s beer glass The spectator’s drink was replaced by the New Zealand team. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago What a shot from Daryl Mitchell - hopefully he'll get the guy another pint...#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/uDm7cu3RrN— Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) June 10, 2022 Susan - the lady earlier who Daryl Mitchell’s pint hit - has been given a replacement by the Kiwi team 👏👏👏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/53ig2R5cML— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New Zealand England