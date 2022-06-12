Viral Videos ‘A special afternoon’: Wrestler John Cena givens a Ukrainian refugee with Down’s a reason to smile To help Misha leave Ukraine and travel to safety, Misha’s mother told him they were leaving the country to go find Cena. Scroll Staff An hour ago Misha, a non-verbal teen with Down’s Syndrome, didn’t understand why his family had to flee Mariupol this year.To placate him, his mother told him they were travelling to meet John Cena.Cena heard… and went to Amsterdam to oblige. Just brilliant. pic.twitter.com/vix2OhkXZs— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 11, 2022 Misha wanted to say "hello" to @AlexaBliss_WWE, so @JohnCena made it happen! 👋 pic.twitter.com/H3abNF1jh7— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Refugee