Around the Web Watch: Pakistanis remember late singer Sidhu Moose Wala with truck paintings, bike accessories 'We are unable to meet the demands', said the owner of one such accessories shop. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Dekh Moosewala Moosewala hoii payii aa!!! #sidhumoosewala #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/H4Gji0a5FK— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) June 15, 2022 #Sidhumoosewala may be the first Indian Punjabi singer to make a place on a Pakistani truck. In Pakistan Your picture on a Pakistani truck means you are in the hearts of the people. pic.twitter.com/8ka8MvM0na— 5911 (@iffiViews) June 13, 2022 Sidhu Moose Wala Pakistan