Eco India Eco India: Why heat wave-prone regions of India need to plan ahead to avoid fatalities According to studies, heat stress affected 68 million people worldwide as of 2021, with vulnerable communities facing the brunt of it. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Janantik Shukla | Script & Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Bhavik Satish Kadecha | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india sustainability heatwaves