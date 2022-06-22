Around the Web Watch: Crowds gather to celebrate the first day of summer at the Stonehenge in England The summer solstice on Tuesday marked the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Scroll Staff An hour ago SUMMER SOLSTICE SUNRISE: Crowds welcomed the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere at Stonehenge in England today. It's the first permitted gathering to celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient site since before the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KqKSFakplV— KTVN 2 News (@KTVN) June 21, 2022 VIDEO: Sun rises behind Stonehenge on summer solstice.Crowds gather at Stonehenge in southwest England to watch the sun rise behind the ancient monument on the summer solstice pic.twitter.com/7OdM4PN89Z— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Monument