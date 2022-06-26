Around the Web Watch: Naturalisation ceremony of new US citizens held at the Stonewall monument during Pride month 12 new US citizens took the oath of allegiance at the Stonewall monument which was the site of protests that sparked the American queer rights movement. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ICYMI: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a naturalization ceremony for 12 new citizens at the historic Stonewall Monument which remembers the protests that birthed the international gay rights movement https://t.co/TyKW5IYzaK pic.twitter.com/DO5uJOnD5F— Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA LGBTQIA+